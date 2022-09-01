Four still under investigation as part of Hartlepool attempted murder inquiry

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were all detained and later released by Cleveland Police following an incident in Easington Road, Hartlepool, on Thursday, June 23, at around 8.30pm.

One person was taken to hospital after a collision between a motorbike and a black Range Rover near the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

Police said at the time that “the Range Rover then left the scene”.

Scene of crime officers at the scene of the collision in Easington Road, Hartlepool, the morning after.

The patient, who was described as in his 20s, suffered suspected head, pelvic and leg injuries.

The road remained closed until the following day as detectives began their inquiries.

Police confirmed nearly a week later that two men, aged in their 30s and 20, had been arrested in connection with the case.

The older man was quizzed on suspicion of attempted murder.

Two other men, aged 22 and 39, were later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.