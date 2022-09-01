Four still under investigation as part of Hartlepool attempted murder inquiry
Four men arrested as part of an attempted murder inquiry are still under investigation.
They were all detained and later released by Cleveland Police following an incident in Easington Road, Hartlepool, on Thursday, June 23, at around 8.30pm.
One person was taken to hospital after a collision between a motorbike and a black Range Rover near the University Hospital of Hartlepool.
Police said at the time that “the Range Rover then left the scene”.
Most Popular
-
1
In pictures: 10 past and present visions of Hartlepool's future
-
2
New images show how Hartlepool town centre area could become homes and shops
-
3
Jail for Hartlepool man who flouted domestic violence court order 24 hours later
-
4
Police inquiries into Hartlepool death of 22-year-old Henry Rafferty continue as tributes paid
-
5
Flash sale slashes cost of Hartlepool rail tickets to just £1
The patient, who was described as in his 20s, suffered suspected head, pelvic and leg injuries.
The road remained closed until the following day as detectives began their inquiries.
Police confirmed nearly a week later that two men, aged in their 30s and 20, had been arrested in connection with the case.
The older man was quizzed on suspicion of attempted murder.
Two other men, aged 22 and 39, were later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
A force spokesperson has now confirmed that “all remain under investigation at this time”.