Cleveland Police make fresh appeal to locate missing 13-year-old boy last seen in Billingham

On Saturday, police once again appealed for the public’s help to find him.

The force said he was last seen in the same area on Thursday, February 24, and are asking for anyone who may have seen him to contact them.

Police are asking for help to find missing Ricky.

Ricky was last known to be wearing a black jacket with yellow zips and a BOSS logo, black jogging bottoms with white Under Armour logo.

He also had on a grey Berghaus body warmer and black and red Nike trainers.

Police said: “Officers would ask anyone who may have seen him, or anyone who may know of his whereabouts, to get in touch.”

Call the non-emergency number 101, quoting the incident number 028573.

