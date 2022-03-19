Hartlepool burglar locked up just weeks after avoiding immediate jail term
The only member of a burglary gang to avoid an immediate jail term has been locked up after committing two further offences just weeks later.
Jeffrey Mincher, 24, from Grange Road, Hartlepool, received an 18-week jail sentence, which was suspended for 18 months, after he pleaded guilty to stealing £422.80p of vapes during the break in at Cut Price Vape, in the town’s York Road, on January 26.
His two accomplices were jailed for 30 and 22 weeks respectively at Teesside Magistrates’ Court after they admitted similar charges.
Now Mincher is behind bars after his original suspended sentence was triggered by the same court.
He also received an additional 16 weeks after he admitted stealing £13.66p of goods from Savers on March 8 and to possessing a weapon containing dischargeable ammonia on the same date.
Mincher, who received credit for his guilty pleas, was ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.