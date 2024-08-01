The Farm Shop butchers in Murray Street (left), and clean up volunteers working from the Salaam centre on Thursday morning after Wednesday night's carnage.

A Hartlepool community centre targeted by rioters has become a base for support and a clean up operation.

Yobs, some of whom chanted far right activist Tommy Robinson’s name, gathered outside the Salaam Community Centre in Murray Street on Wednesday evening.

Manager Nancy Pout, who attended with staff to protect the centre, said it was one of the most terrifying things she has ever seen.

On Thursday, just hours after the violence, the Salaam centre was the base for a community clean led by volunteers working with Hartlepool Borough Council.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash visited the area to speak to those involved and businesses affected and condemned the violence of the “lawless minority”.

Meanwhile, a JustGiving page to show appreciation for the work of Hartlepool’s Nasir Mosque, in Brougham Terrace, which was also targeted by protesters, has raised almost £7,000 so far.

A GoFundMe page has also received almost £900 in donations for The Farm Shop butchers in Murray Street which has all its windows smashed.

Just some of the many volunteers helping to clean up the Murray Street area. Left to right: Missy Meyer-Kennedy, Caroline Burmiston, Claire Turnbull, and Jade Comcannon.

Nancy described witnessing shocking scenes including families helping their children to attack the police with bricks and other missiles.

The Salaam Centre closed early as news of a planned vigil which started at the cenotaph quickly spread and escalated into violence.

"When I stood there last night, it was one of the most horrible and terrifying things that I have ever seen in this town,” said Nancy. “And I have lived here all my life.”

"I could see bricks flying through the air and other missiles being thrown around. We could hear chanting.”

Salaam Community Centre manager Nancy Pout speaks to the media after the centre was targeted by violent yobs.

One Murray Street business owner was reportedly trapped inside for hours.

Jonathan Brash said he was disgusted at the behaviour of those involved and said it appeared some of those responsible had come from out of town.

He said: “This is not us, these aren’t our values. Stay calm, come together and stand up and stand up to these people.”

Mr Brash said he was speaking with the police to ensure there is no repeat of the violence and had also been in touch with the Policing Minister

But Nancy said the response from the community has been incredible.

She said: “What we found was that so many people in this community and Hartlepool wanted to help.”

The centre opened its doors to provide a safe space to support people and businesses affected, and well wishers have been dropping off donations of tea and coffee.

Nancy added: “We’ve got so many services from across the town calling in and saying ‘how can I help?’.

"If we can all come together as a community and talk to each other and help each other in the aftermath of this horrible, horrible incident that doesn’t seem to have a real reason for why it happened.”

Among those taking part in the clean up was Catherine Burmiston, who works for in the council’s children services.

She said: “The streets are immaculate now.”

Fellow volunteer Missy Meyer-Kennedy added: “I’m proud really of how everyone’s come together. It shows it was just the minority.”