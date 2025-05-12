Three fire engines were called to a large fire last night at a farm just off the A689 near Greatham.

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to Claxton Farm, in Hartlepool, shortly before 9pm on Sunday, May 11, to reports of a large barn fire.

Three fire engines from Hartlepool and Billingham were called to the barn that was “well alight” near the new Persimmon Homes Greatham Meadow development.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Two jets and two hose reels were used.

"Approximately 30% of the barn was damaged by fire.

"We got the stop at 22.12.

"The cause is believed to be deliberate.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 084622.