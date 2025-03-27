Hartlepool killer Jamie Smith set to learn his fate after admitting manslaughter of Anthony Littlewood

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 27th Mar 2025, 08:34 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 08:53 BST

A killer is due to be sentenced today after admitting manslaughter.

Thirty-nine-year-old Anthony Littlewood died in hospital a week after he was assaulted on Saturday, June 8, of last year in Hart Lane, in Hartlepool.

Jamie Smith, 24, admitted manslaughter when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court in February.

Sentencing was adjourned for reports on Smith’s background as well as statements from Mr Littlewood’s family.

Jamie Smith is due to learn his fate on March 27 after previously admitting the manslaughter of Anthony Littlewood. Picture by FRANK REID
Jamie Smith is due to learn his fate on March 27 after previously admitting the manslaughter of Anthony Littlewood. Picture by FRANK REID

Smith, of Mereston Close, Hartlepool, who is on conditional bail, is due to learn his fate on Thursday, March 27, when he returns to the court.

Judge Jonathan Carroll told him in February: “You have pleaded guilty to this offence.

"You must understand that the sentence is inevitable, a substantial custodial sentence.”

Police previously said that Mr Littlewood was assaulted near the junction of Hart Lane and Serpentine Road at around 6.45pm.

Anthony Littlewood died after being assaulted in Hart Lane, in Hartlepool, in June last year.
Anthony Littlewood died after being assaulted in Hart Lane, in Hartlepool, in June last year.

He was said to have suffered serious injuries and was taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital.

The road was closed in both directions around the junction for a number of hours while police carried out investigations.

We will publish updates from court on Thursday as we get them.

