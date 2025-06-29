Hartlepool man due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court over 3.50am glass attack at The Tipsy Doorman bar
The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene following the incident at The Tipsy Doorman, in Church Street, Hartlepool, on Saturday, June 28, at 3.50am.
Cleveland Police have now revealed that a 26-year-old town man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and affray and will appear before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Monday.
The force added in a statement on Sunday: “It is believed that there is another victim who hasn't yet spoken with officers and detectives are asking this person to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number SE25118634.”
The Tipsy Doorman currently has a temporary licence allowing it to serve alcohol until 4am.