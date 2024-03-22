Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark Beaumont, 48, was found not guilty of manslaughter on Friday, March 22, in relation to 59-year-old Mark Davison following an eight day trial at Teesside Crown Court.

The jury were shown CCTV footage of Mr Beaumont and Mr Davison involved in a fracas in Gainford Street when both men swung punches at each other.

Mark Davison, from Easington, died of a heart attack.

Mr Beaumont, of Fordyce Road, Hartlepool, was also accused of punching Mr Davison twice to the head through his open car window, which he denied.

He maintained he struck the head rest.

The prosecution alleged the incidents triggered Mr Davison’s heart attack.

But the jury heard that he had an existing heart condition which meant he was at risk of a heart attack any time.

In his defence, Mr Beaumont said Mr Davison called his partner a “fat slag” as their vehicles passed close to each other in Gainford Street.

He described Mr Davison being “wild” and “full of rage” during the confrontation which was caught on CCTV.

But he maintained he never struck Mr Davison.

An expert doctor told the trial that Mr Davison’s heart was “always compromised” and it was impossible to say what effect the incidents had on his levels of stress.