Hartlepool man found not guilty of Easington motorist's manslaughter after eight-day trial
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mark Beaumont, 48, was found not guilty of manslaughter on Friday, March 22, in relation to 59-year-old Mark Davison following an eight day trial at Teesside Crown Court.
Mr Davison, from Easington, suffered a fatal heart attack in his car in Bailey Street, off York Road, on Friday, May 27, 2022.
The jury were shown CCTV footage of Mr Beaumont and Mr Davison involved in a fracas in Gainford Street when both men swung punches at each other.
Mr Beaumont, of Fordyce Road, Hartlepool, was also accused of punching Mr Davison twice to the head through his open car window, which he denied.
He maintained he struck the head rest.
The prosecution alleged the incidents triggered Mr Davison’s heart attack.
But the jury heard that he had an existing heart condition which meant he was at risk of a heart attack any time.
In his defence, Mr Beaumont said Mr Davison called his partner a “fat slag” as their vehicles passed close to each other in Gainford Street.
He described Mr Davison being “wild” and “full of rage” during the confrontation which was caught on CCTV.
But he maintained he never struck Mr Davison.
An expert doctor told the trial that Mr Davison’s heart was “always compromised” and it was impossible to say what effect the incidents had on his levels of stress.
The jury took four hours and 27 minutes to come to their not guilty verdict.