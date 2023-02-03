Hartlepool Mercedes driver told 'prison is inevitable' after he pleads guilty to causing death of 27-year-old Malik Ameer Abbas in Middlesbrough collision
A driver has been told be will be jailed after he admitted causing the death of another motorist in a collision.
Hartlepool man James Hobson, 33, pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving over the death of Malik Ameer Abbas in Middlesbrough, on March 29 last year.
In a hearing a Teesside Crown Court on Friday, February 3, Hobson admitted driving a Mercedes C class dangerously on roads including the A172, Marton Road, Stokesley Road, and Dixon’s Bank.
Mr Abbas, 27, of Middlesbrough, is understood to have been driving a Volkswagen Passat when the collision happened at around 11.40pm.
Richard Herrmann, defending, requested a report before Hobson is sentenced on March 31.
Judge Howard Crowson agreed but said it would only help the court with information about Hobson on the next occasion.
He told him: “You have pleaded guilty to a very serious crime and prison is inevitable.”
Judge Crowson remanded Hobson, whose address was given by the court as Durham Street, Hartlepool, into custody.