Hartlepool man James Hobson, 33, pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving over the death of Malik Ameer Abbas in Middlesbrough, on March 29 last year.

In a hearing a Teesside Crown Court on Friday, February 3, Hobson admitted driving a Mercedes C class dangerously on roads including the A172, Marton Road, Stokesley Road, and Dixon’s Bank.

Mr Abbas, 27, of Middlesbrough, is understood to have been driving a Volkswagen Passat when the collision happened at around 11.40pm.

Collision victim Malik Ameer Abbas.

Richard Herrmann, defending, requested a report before Hobson is sentenced on March 31.

Judge Howard Crowson agreed but said it would only help the court with information about Hobson on the next occasion.

He told him: “You have pleaded guilty to a very serious crime and prison is inevitable.”