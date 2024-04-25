Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mrs Mortimer spoke after Ahmed Alid was convicted of trying to kill his housemate at an asylum seeker hostel in Wharton Terrace before murdering 70-year-old Terence Carney on Sunday, October 15 last year.

Following the verdicts after a two-week trial at Teesside Crown Court, she said: “My thoughts are with the victim and the victim’s family on this difficult day.

“I hope that today’s verdict will bring them some comfort that justice has been served.

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer.

“This shocking murder has shaken the entire town. I will continue to speak up for the victim, Terrence Carney, and his family, to ensure that the people of Hartlepool can live safely and without fear in their own community.”

Mrs Mortimer added: “The question of course remains though why this dangerous individual was here and now the trial is over I will be seeking answers to ensure this doesn’t happen again on our streets.”

The trial heard Alid, a Moroccan, moved around Europe for years before he came to the UK in 2020 via a ferry, arriving in Middlesbrough.

Ahmed Aid is facing life in jail for the attacks motivated by the Israel-Palestine conflict.

He was arrested by police as he did not have the correct papers and he applied for asylum.