Kieran Potts, 24, is accused of the murder of 55-year-old Norman Ryan by attacking him in Mr Ryan’s home in Troutpool Close, Hartlepool, on August 31 last year.

A trial which started at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday, August 15, heard that Potts was a regular visitor to Mr Ryan’s home and the two had spent much of the day drinking together.

The jury was told Potts was in an “angry and volatile” state after an earlier fight in Mr Ryan’s home between Potts and his father, Carl Potts, who was a friend and neighbour of Mr Ryan’s.

Norman Ryan died after an alleged attack in his home in Troutpool Close, Hartlepool.

Kieran Potts is alleged to have attacked Mr Ryan after his father and his partner left and the two were left alone together.

A neighbour is said to have heard Potts say he had “knocked out” Mr Ryan as he shouted threats in the street towards his father.

Potts’ manner was said to be “aggressive” and “clearly looking for trouble”.

The scene of the alleged incident in Troutpool Close, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Instead of trying to help Mr Ryan, Potts is alleged to have left him lying badly injured and was allegedly later seen on CCTV buying a case of lager in a shop, said Sharon Beattie, prosecuting.

Carl Potts went back to Mr Ryan’s later to check on him after Kieran Potts had left, said the prosecution.

Ms Beattie said: “He it was who was to find his friend Norman Ryan unconscious, badly beaten, bleeding from facial injuries sustained in the period of time he and [his partner] left.”

Mr Potts put Mr Ryan in the recovery position and called for an ambulance, the court heard.

He was taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook Hospital and was found to have brain injuries.

Surgeons operated but Mr Ryan did not recover and sadly died nine days later.

Ms Beattie added: “The prosecution’s case is that it was Kieran Potts who, being angry and volatile, attacked Norman Ryan and as a result of that attack Norman Ryan died.”

The exact motive for the alleged attack is not known.

But the prosecution suggested Potts may have still been angry after the earlier fight with his dad or Mr Ryan may have refused to give Potts money for more alcohol, said Ms Beattie.

Mr Ryan’s empty wallet, which had blood on it, was found at the scene of the alleged attack.

The jury heard the previous day he had withdrawn £40 to £60.

Weighing around eight stones and being alcohol dependent, Mr Ryan was described by the prosecution as a vulnerable person.

Potts is alleged to have told a family member he had Mr Ryan’s blood on him when he visited her later that day.

Ms Beattie said Potts had changed out of a grey and black tracksuit he had worn when with Mr Ryan when he was arrested later by police.

Blood and skin traces which matched Mr Ryan’s DNA profile were found on Potts’ right trainer, said the prosecution.

Potts, of Moffat Road, Hartlepool, denies murder.