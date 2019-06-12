An seventh man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man’s body was discovered at a house.

The 44-year-old suspect is being quizzed by Hartlepool detectives about the unexplained death of a 39-year-old man in the town’s Rydal Street.

Police in Rydal Street, Hartlepool, on Tuesday after launching a murder inquiry.

Six other men – aged between 30 and 54 – were earlier detained on suspicion of murder following a disturbance in the street at around 9pm on Monday.

An eighth man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. The identify of the dead man has not been disclosed.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said on Wednesday afternoon: “A further man aged 44, has now been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the Rydal Street incident.

“It total, seven men aged between 30 and 54 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and a man, 26, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All of the men remain in custody whilst inquiries continue.”

Residents spoke of their shock after police confirmed that they had launched a murder inquiry. One 33-year-old man, who did not want to be named, said: “The first thing I knew was when I came home at 9.30pm on Monday and saw a police car and ambulance. By 10pm there were about six or seven more police vehicles.”

Police have also appealed for anyone who may have been in the Rydal Street area, off Elwick Road, between 7pm-9pm on Monday to come forward with information. Detectives can be contacted on 101, quoting event number 097292.