Two women have made their first appearance in court after they were charged following the conclusion of a murder investigation.

Keiran Wood, 24, from Horden, died following what detectives described as “a violent altercation” in Spurn Walk, in the Burbank area of Hartlepool, on Monday, May 22, in 2023.

Cleveland Police launched a murder investigation and a man was arrested in connection with Mr Wood’s death.

With the suspect since dying, the inquiry into Mr Wood’s suspected murder has now closed.

Keiran Wood's body was found at a house in Spurn Walk, Hartlepool, in May 2023.

Two women, however, have been charged with conspiring to pervert the cause of justice.

They are accused of failing to provide police with known details of a suspect while knowing that an investigation was under way.

Lisa Lithgo, 38, of Holt Street, Hartlepool, and Janette Dowson,57, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, made their first appearance in connection with the case at Middlesbrough’s Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

They were granted unconditional bail until April 21 when they are due to appear at nearby Teesside Crown Court.

