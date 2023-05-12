The Hartlepool Community Safety Team, which comprises staff from Cleveland Police, Hartlepool Borough Council and Cleveland Fire Brigade have moved to reassure the public ahead of the weekend following the incidents in town centre bars last week.

The team says it takes such incidents extremely seriously and is calling on people to be vigilant and inform bar staff immediately if they see or experience anything suspicious.

Following the reported incidents last Saturday, two males were arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance.

Superintendent Martin Hopps District Commander for Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Both have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Superintendent Martin Hopps, District Commander of Hartlepool Police and lead of the Hartlepool Community Safety Team, said: “Incidents of spiking are extremely rare in Hartlepool, and while any reports are a serious concern, it is important that people visiting Hartlepool bars are able to feel safe whilst enjoying a night out.

“Bar and door staff from all of Hartlepool’s town centre bars have received guidance on how to deal with and report potential spiking incidents.

“Anyone who believes that they may have been spiked should raise this with a member of staff immediately who will ensure that the victim receives medical assistance and that police are informed.

Darab Rezai, Chairman of Hartlepool Licensees Association with one of the anti drink spiking tops distributed to town bars and pubs. Picture by FRANK REID

“CCTV staff routinely observe the bars and surrounding areas for any risk or vulnerability and are trained to report concerns to medical staff and contact volunteer Street Pastors who can assist on the ground.

“Whilst reports of this nature are dealt with robustly by police, and every effort will be made to trace those responsible and make arrests, we would encourage the public to be vigilant and inform bar staff immediately if they see or experience anything suspicious.”

The community safety team said work to keep people safe on nights out is an ongoing process.

A range of safety measures recently rolled out to licensed premises across the town include the distribution of anti-spiking bottle stoppers and glass covers, drink spiking testing kits, hand-held metal detector wants and first aid kits, to 48 bars and pubs.

