News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Hartlepool teenager who was part of "crime wave" targeting homes and vehicles is locked up at Teesside Crown Court

A teenager who was part of a crime wave targeting homes and cars in the dead of night has been locked up.

By Mark Payne
Published 11th May 2023, 11:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 11:53 BST

Jak Smithson, 19, together with others, raided people’s homes and made off with expensive vehicles in Hartlepool and Peterlee.

He was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court after admitting a catalogue of offences including seven attempted burglaries, three burglaries and two vehicle thefts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On July 25 last year, Smithson was caught on doorbell and CCTV footage trying the doors of homes in Hartlepool in Jesmond Gardens, Valley Drive and Rosedale Avenue.

Burglar Jak Smithson has been locked up at Teesside Crown Court.Burglar Jak Smithson has been locked up at Teesside Crown Court.
Burglar Jak Smithson has been locked up at Teesside Crown Court.
Most Popular

The same night he successfully gained entry to a woman’s home in Eamont Gardens while she was in when her Renault car was stolen.

Dr Christopher Wood, prosecuting, said Smithson and another male was caught on a neighbour’s CCTV in the front garden.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The same night, Smithson and an accomplice stole two vehicles from a man’s house in Harold Hornsey Close.

Two days later on July 29, he and two other youths went out burgling in Peterlee.

They tried their luck at three homes and were successful in one where an expensive Audi car was stolen.

Dr Wood added: “CCTV footage recovered from each of the addresses provided clear identification of the defendant and his co-accuseds.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Hartlepool woman lashes out while armed with two knives

Smithson was arrested and granted court bail, including a night curfew, before he broke it on September 17 when he was caught by a homeowner entering an address in The Crescent, Hartlepool, at 12.30am.

He also admitted making off without payment of £71 fuel from the Shell garage at Middle Warren and driving whilst disqualified on October 5.

In mitigation, the court heard Smithson’s offending was linked to a traumatic brain injury he sustained as a young teenager which meant he was more vulnerable to exploitation and being drawn into crime.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stephen Constantine, defending, said he was still a “tender age” and had a complex background, adding being held at Durham Prison had been a “very harsh lesson”.

Mr Constantine said Smithson, previously of Helmsley Street, Hartlepool, had also shown some remorse.

Judge Chris Smith said Smithson was part of a two or three-man crime wave.

He sentenced him to 27 months in a young offenders’ institution, saying: “That’s how serious this offending is because there’s a lot of it.”