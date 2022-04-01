Hartlepool prisoner breached restraining order with calls and letters

Barry Jemmett, 39, from Hartlepool, was serving 12 weeks in Durham Jail after breaching the order.

But he sent her two letters and made lots of phone calls after he was locked up by magistrates, prosecutor Sarah Hopkinson told Teesside Crown Court.

The letters were sent from the prison on January 22 and 27 and the calls to her were between January 16 and February 22.

Daniel Penman, defending, asked the crown court judge to adjourn the case for three weeks until Friday, April 22.

He said that Jemmett lost his rented home when he was jailed and that efforts were continuing to find him accommodation.

Jemmett will remain in custody in the meantime and Judge Timothy Stead told him: ”I am not giving any indication or promises.”

Jemmett, formerly of Arkley Crescent, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to two breaches of the restraining order.

