Chief Constable Mark Webster introduced the restructure as part of efforts to improve the force’s overall performance since his appointment last April.

He has split it into four areas of Stockton, Middlesbrough, Hartlepool, and Redcar and Cleveland, with each now having its own dedicated divisional commander.

Superintendent Martin Hopps recently took charge in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police Chief Constable Mark Webster.

Previously the force was split into two areas – North and South – with Hartlepool sharing staff and resources with Stockton.

Chief Constable Webster says it means the public will get a better response locally.

"What they will see is people more focused on their issues and more able to concentrate on Hartlepool, and [the same for] the other areas too,” he said.

"My model gives Martin all the tools he needs to tackle the problems: response officers, CID officers, and neighbourhood staff, and a team of proactive officers to go out and deal with crime problems in the community.”

Victoria Road, Hartlepool.

The chief constable was speaking on the day a new inspection report by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) was published.

He said Friday’s report is “very encouraging” after a decade of issues which included Cleveland Police rated inadequate in all areas in 2019.

The latest report says the force is improving although further changes are still needed in several important areas.

Neighbourhood policing in Hartlepool was praised for its work and collaboration with partner agencies.

Hartlepool's new District Commander Superintendent Martin Hopps. Picture by FRANK REID

But the report also says neighbourhood officers are often pulled away to deal with other issues.

Chief Constable Webster said he wants them to be fully dedicated to their role by addressing the current high level of demand on the force, including for mental health related calls.

He said: "On occasion there will be the odd thing that takes them away, but they should be spending the majority of their time on that job.”

The inspection report found the force to be “good” for how it records crime data and “adequate” in four areas.

But it is “inadequate” in terms of preventing crime and good use of resources and "requires improvement” in investigating crime, protecting vulnerable people and developing a positive workplace.

Andy Cooke, His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary, said: “The challenges facing Cleveland Police shouldn’t be underestimated and the force remains under our enhanced monitoring, but I am optimistic that the trajectory and pace of improvement will continue this year.”

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner, whose role includes holding the force to account, said: “Considering the scale of the challenge facing the force following the 2019 inspection, I’m delighted that improvements have been made in almost all areas and that many of HMICFRS’ previous causes of concern have been addressed.

“Officers, staff and volunteers have worked tirelessly for the best part of three years to turn the force’s trajectory around.”

He added: “With an increased frontline workforce, a strong leadership team in place and clear plans for improvement, I believe the force has the momentum to continue on this positive path.”