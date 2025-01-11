Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A shop is to remain closed for a further three months after trading standards bosses successfully applied for a court order to be extended.

Qwidz In, at 29 Murray Street, Hartlepool, was originally shut in October after magistrates were told how it repeatedly sold bootleg tobacco and cigarettes.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s trading standards team applied for an extension this month in a bid to “prevent the possible reoccupation of the premises and a recurrence of criminal activity”.

This was granted at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, until April.

The Qwidz In store, in Murray Street, Hartlepool, has been ordered to remain closed for three months following a renewed court order.

The only people permitted access while the closure order is in force are council officers or the owner of the premises with permission from the local authority.

Speaking after the extension was granted, Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “Trading standards are encouraging the landlord to work with us and take steps to try and prevent future problems.

"So hopefully there will be no further issues with these premises. We would urge all landlords to do the same.

“We are not prepared to tolerate such criminality here in Hartlepool and it is important that as a community we come together to make that clear.

“The sale of illicit tobacco products is detrimental to the health of Hartlepool residents and it also undermines the sustainability of local businesses operating within the law.”

Anyone who witnesses the order being breached should call Cleveland Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.