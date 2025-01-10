New bungalows to be built on Hartlepool land which has 'attracted anti-social behaviour'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been approved for nine new bungalows at a vacant site which has "attracted anti-social behaviour".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application from Home Group looked to build nine one bedroom bungalows, which would all be available at “affordable rent” rates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site currently sits vacant after previously being home to a number of bungalows which were demolished in 2005 following issues with surface water flooding.

Land at the junction of Miers Avenue and Arkley Crescent, in Hartlepool, where new bungalows are to be built. Picture via Google Maps.

A report from council planning officers confirmed the proposals have been approved, ruling them “acceptable”.

It said: “Whilst the proposed scheme would result in the loss of designated open space, this loss is considered not to be of significant importance or value.”

A legal agreement will secure £7,157.52 in developer contributions from the applicant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will go towards improvements to coastal paths and sports provision, including £2,250 for the new Highlight leisure centre, £2,099.61 for playing pitches “in the vicinity of the site” and more than £500 for tennis courts at Town Moor on the Headland.

A planning statement in support of the development said it will “help meet the need for bungalows” in Hartlepool.

It said: “After demolition, the site was left vacant, suffering from a lack of maintenance and attracting anti-social behaviour.

“The development will support the community by providing the supply of housing to meet the needs of present and future generations.”

Each bungalow will have a private rear garden and an allocated parking spot while a communal green area will be provided to create a “social space for the benefit of residents”.