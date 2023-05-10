Evelyn Humphrey took a kitchen knife and a meat cleaver out into Wearmouth Drive, Sunderland, in January, when her son and others arrived to check she was safe after she claimed to have self harmed.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Humphrey swung out with a knife at a woman who had gone to the house to try and help and caused a wound to her hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Emma Hughes said when they arrived at the house Humphrey’s son had gone in to try and stop her leaving, while the other people he was with waited in the car outisde.The court heard a woman he was with saw Humphrey standing in the porchway, with a weapon in each hand.

Miss Hughes said: “The injured party got out of the vehicle and approached the defendant to try and stop her from doing anything stupid.“She was described as drunk.“The defendant started shouting ‘who are you’ and proceeded to move towards her and swung the knife at her.

“She describes holding her hand up to protect herself and the knife striking her fingers, causing immediate pain.”Humphrey, 64, of Navigation point, Middleton Road, Hartlepool, who told police she had taken two sleeping tablets and had some alcohol, admitted unlawful wounding and two charges of possessing a bladed article.

The victim said in a statement she was caused a “great deal of stress, anxiety and disappointment” and added: “I am honestly in complete shock, I never thought she would attack me with a knife.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman, who works in floristry, said she struggled to do her job due to her injury and had to take time off.

David Callan, defending, said Humphrey’s behaviour was not “rational”.Judge Julie Clemitson said Humphrey had called the police for help before the victim and others turned up and it was fortunate no further injury was caused.