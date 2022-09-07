Season ticket holder Oliver Mole, 28, was arrested for his behaviour at the League Two match against Bradford City on March 15 which the visitors won 2-0.

He admitted making obscene gestures and swearing towards a Bradford fan being escorted out of the ground.

But he was found not guilty of using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour towards another with intent to cause fear of immediate unlawful violence.

Oliver Mole was cleared of the public order offence after a trial at Teesside Magistrates Court. Picture by FRANK REID.

CCTV footage played in a trial at Teesside Magistrates Court showed Mr Mole going into the ground’s F Block which was closed due to safety issues.

He was joined by a number of other Hartlepool fans in the section.

Mr Mole was shown making a rude hand gesture towards the away end and admitted swearing.

It coincided with Bradford going one goal up and a Bradford fan being escorted out the ground for assaulting a Hartlepool steward.

The game against Bradford City took place at the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID

Michael Rose, prosecuting, said: “He (Mr Mole) leads the pack as it were to begin with.

"He’s clearly making obscene gestures to the Bradford fans. He’s shouting something which one can say with 100% certainty isn’t a friendly greeting.”

Mr Rose asked Mr Mole: “What on earth did you expect to happen when you were doing this?”

He said: “They were doing exactly the same. Things got heated when they scored.

"They were intimidating, leaning over the barrier, shouting and swearing.”

Mr Mole was also accused of spitting over a barrier towards police and the away end, as well as drumming as fans allegedly made offensive chants about Cleveland Police.

He denied spitting and said he did not intend to provoke violence.

Andrew Teate, defending Mr Mole, of Celadine Gardens, Hartlepool, said: “While this is unpalatable behaviour, it’s the behaviour that one sadly comes to expect at a public football match.

"But it does not constitute a man seeking immediate unlawful violence with intent.”

Finding Mr Mole not guilty, chairman of the bench Heather Goodwill said while his behaviour fell well below what was expected of a supporter it did not meet the threshold for the charge.