Season ticket holder Allan Doxford was one of several supporters charged by police following the heated League Two home fixture between Pools and Bradford City on March 15 this year.

Mr Doxford, 27, accepted making rude hand gestures, pointing and swearing towards the opposition fans after Bradford scored in the 60th minute of the game.

He was charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress after police later studied video footage.

Allan Doxford leaving Teesside Magistrates Court at an earlier appearance.

But Mr Doxford was found not guilty following a trial after Teesside Magistrates Court heard such behaviour is “socially acceptable” at football matches and that nobody complained about his actions.

Sergeant Adrian Dack, of Cleveland Police’s Football Operations Unit, said: “Tensions started to run higher and higher as the game proceeded.”

Paul Doney, prosecuting, said of Mr Doxford: “He could be seen gesticulating towards the Bradford City supporters.

"He is obviously shouting abuse. There will be a lot of people who don’t condone this behaviour or go ahead with it.

The Suit Direct Stadium home of Hartlepool United FC. Picture by FRANK REID

"They are there just to watch a football match.”

Sgt Dack accepted there was a lot worse behaviour that night by others and that Bradford fans also made gestures to the Pools supporters as is often seen in football grounds.

Andrew Teate, defending, argued the context of it being a football match meant no one was likely to be offended or alarmed by Mr Doxford’s behaviour.

Mr Teate said: “They will be hardened supporters. Nobody from the Bradford supporters rang up to complain about Mr Doxford’s behaviour or simply about gesticulating.

"There is nobody who felt so moved that they wanted to provide a statement to Cleveland Police about it.”

Mr Teate also argued Mr Doxford, of Brecongill Close, Hartlepool, could not be clearly seen by the Bradford fans and likened the police video footage to a Where’s Wally book.