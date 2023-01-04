Twenty-four year-old Thomas Hay flicked a lighter and shouted “you should have died in the fire” to Bradford fans during Hartlepool’s 2-0 defeat in March last year.

He was found guilty of a Section 4 Public Order with the intention of provoking fear of immediate violence after a trial at Teesside Magistrates Court in November.

Hay was handed a three-year football banning order when he returned to the court for sentence on Tuesday.

Thomas Hay leaving Teesside Magistrates Court at an earlier appearance. Picture by FRANK REID.

It prevents him from attending any regulated football matches and he cannot enter Hartlepool’s Suit Direct Stadium or be in an defined area near the ground on match days.

Hay was also ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order.

During the trial, video footage recorded by police inside the ground was played showing Hay flicking a lighter and chanting “you should have died in the fire” towards the 660 visiting Bradford fans.

It followed the away team scoring their second goal. Cleveland Police dedicated football officer Sergeant Adrian Dack, who was on duty at the game, said he took Hay’s behaviour as an aggressive gesture.

Giving evidence, Hay said he did it to “rattle the Bradford fans’ cage” but said he did not intend to provoke violence

"It was something I said that I shouldn’t have,” he said.

Magistrates also ordered Hay, of Wayfair Meadows, Hartlepool, to pay £620 in prosecution costs and a £95 surcharge.

A number of supporters of both teams have appeared in court over the widespread disorder at the same game.

Paul Johnson, 41, of Maxwell Road, Hartlepool, was given a three-year banning order and fined after he was found guilty in November of having alcohol in a prohibited area of the stadium, and of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

