The area is one of only a select few in England and Wales to trial Immediate Justice and also be given funding to step up police patrols and enforcement in anti-social behaviour hotspot areas.

Immediate Justice is set to see offenders made to repair the damage they cause, potentially within 48 hours.

The Government said they will be made to wear high-vis vests or jumpsuits and that victims will be given a say in offenders’ punishments.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner.

Hartlepool Conservative MP Jill Mortimer and Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner have welcomed the announcement.

Mrs Mortimer said: “This is really good news for Hartlepool and Cleveland. Anti-social behaviour is one of the things that people raise with me most often, whether just in passing or formally through my office.

"I am so pleased that the Government has recognised the great need for serious action on this issue through their Anti-Social Behaviour Plan, highlighting Cleveland as an area for not only one, but both, of the pilot schemes.”

Mr Turner, who contributed to the development of the Government’s new action plan, added: “Everyone should have the right to enjoy community spaces without the fear of encountering antisocial behaviour, littering and vandalism.

Inspector Zoe Kelsey of Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team.

“Sadly, from my conversations with residents, businesses and community groups across Cleveland, we know that this can be their distressing, daily reality and they’ve had enough.

“Through this increased investment, we will be able to invest in high-impact, visible measures to act as a deterrent and demonstrate clear consequences for offenders.”

According to figures, Cleveland Police dealt with 17,029 anti-social behaviour incidents last year, down 26.5% from the previous 12 months.

And the force says Hartlepool has seen a 48% reduction over the last five years.

But it is still blighting many residents lives.

Two weeks ago, Inspector Zoe Kelsey, of Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team, told how they had issued over 100 anti-social behaviour forms.

Recent issues surrounded youths causing trouble at retail parks on the Marina and in the town centre.