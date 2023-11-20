A yob who chased another man in the street while wielding an axe just days after an unprovoked attack with a knuckleduster has been locked up.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police received an anonymous 999 call at 2am claiming somebody had been hit with an axe in Church Street, Hartlepool on September 2.

CCTV showed Harley Brown, 20, chase after the unknown male with the weapon together with two others, Teesside Crown Court was told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Annelise Haugstad, prosecuting, said: “As he ran he was swinging the axe towards the man as he tried to strike him in the back.”

Harley Brown was sentenced to 26 months in custody.

The victim disappeared from view as he was chased into Station Approach.

As the gang came back into view, a 17-year-old boy was seen to hand the axe back to Brown.

The victim was never identified despite subsequent police appeals and he left the scene in a taxi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the three males involved was also not identified although Brown and the youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested.

Just two days prior, Brown punched an ex kick boxer in the face after an unprovoked argument outside a fish and chip shop in Sydenham Road.

The victim was standing outside smoking a cigarette when Brown approached him and said “what are you looking at?”, said Ms Haugstad.

Brown was then handed the knuckleduster by someone else and punched the man to the face, knocking him unconscious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown threatened to assault the man’s wife when she challenged him.

Ms Haugstad added: “She noticed at that point her husband’s mouth was pouring with blood.”

Brown, of Hepscott Avenue, Blackhall Colliery, pleaded guilty to charges of causing actual bodily harm, having an offensive weapon, affray and possession of a bladed article.

Stephen Constantine, mitigating, both incidents were partly due to Brown self medicating with alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Constantine added it was not his client’s intention to get involved in the Church Street incident and the axe was not his.

Calum McNicholas, for the youth, who admitted affray and possession of the axe, said he was a vulnerable person who had been exploited by criminals.

Judge Jonathan Carroll told each defendant immediate custody was unavoidable.