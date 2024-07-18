'High visibility patrols' and dispersal order aim to tackle yobbish behaviour in Hartlepool town centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A dispersal order has been issued which gives officers the power to ask anyone in a large group to leave the area for 48 hours.
Failure to follow the request could result in arrest.
A map has been published showing the streets where the dispersal order - which runs 6pm on until Friday, July 19 - will operate.
It covers streets bordered by York Road, Park Road, Stockton Road and Victoria Road.
This includes the area around Community Hub Central, formerly Hartlepool central library, where several incidents have taken place recently.
On Tuesday, July 16, a woman was reportedly headbutted and kicked by a second woman outside the building.
Hartlepool Police said in a statement: “A dispersal order gives officers the powers to ask anyone in a large group to leave the area for 48 hours.
"If they return, they could be arrested for breaching the order. Officers will be conducting high visibility patrols within the area.”