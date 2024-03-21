Jury retires in Hartlepool 'road rage' manslaughter trial at Teesside Crown Court
Mark Beaumont, 48, of Fordyce Road, Hartlepool, is accused of using unlawful violence against Mark Davison, 59, in an incident in Hartlepool town centre.
Mr Davison suffered a fatal heart attack at the wheel of his car shortly after the fracas on Friday, May 27, 2022.
Beaumont is accused of adding to the stress felt by Mr Davison, who had a pre-existing heart condition, during an altercation in Gainford Street.
He is also accused of punching Mr Davison, of Easington, twice to the head while he sat in his car.
Beaumont says he acted in self defence during the altercation and denies punching Mr Davison when he was in his car.
Expert witnesses have given differing opinions on the effect of the incidents towards Mr Davison’s heart attack.
The jury were sent out at 12.30pm on Thursday, March 21.