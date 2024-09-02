Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man and woman who joined in the Hartlepool riot are starting jail sentences after becoming the latest offenders to be dealt with at court.

John Barton, 33, hurled bricks at police in Murray Street on the evening of Wednesday, July 31, and was bitten by a police dog after repeatedly refusing to move.

And Natalie Wood, 39, was arrested after she was identified from TikTok footage throwing something at the police cordon in the street and shouted “come on then”.

They were each jailed for 27 months at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, September 2, after previously pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Natalie Wood and John Barton were each jailed for violent disorder in Murray Street, Hartlepool on July 31.

The court heard how police, property and businesses came under attack after a crowd of around 200 people gathered in Murray Street at around 8pm.

Eight police officers were injured with two needing hospital treatment.

It followed a march which met at the cenotaph in Hartlepool town centre at 6pm following a series of social media posts that day when the exact addresses of local asylum seekers were shared.

Barton, a father to a young child, was arrested after riot police attempted to push back the large crowd in Murray Street at around 9.10pm.

Riot police in Murray Street on July 31.

Rachel Masters, prosecuting, said: “An officer became aware of a male throwing bricks at the police and refusing to move back and disperse despite being continually told to do so."

The court heard that Barton, of Duke Street, Hartlepool, joined other rioters after earlier drinking with friends in the town centre prior to the protest linked to the tragic murders of three children in Southport.

Erin Kitson-Parker, mitigating, said Barton’s involvement was “limited” and he understands the impact the riot has had on the community.

She added: “He tells me it’s the biggest regret of his life. He is genuinely sorry for what he’s done.”

Kate Barnes, for Wood, of Richmond Street, Hartlepool, said she had “no knowledge or interest” in any political event and for most of the time in Murray Street she simply watched what was happening.

Jailing Barton, Judge Francis Laird told him: “You were persistently abusive and aggressive. You were part of a violent mob. You threw missiles at police officers.”

And he said to Wood: “You were taunting police officers as part of a violent mob.”