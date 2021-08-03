Man arrested after police called to ‘violent disturbance’ in Hartlepool street

Two people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving during Monday, August 2, while roads policing officers working overnight arrested a further three people following other alleged incidents.

Officers responding to a report of a violent disturbance in Challoner Street in Hartlepool shortly before 1am today, Tuesday, August 3, stopped an Audi and arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of drug driving offences.

He was interviewed and released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Cleveland Police

Another man was arrested on Monday night after officers saw a male allegedly driving the wrong way down the A66. He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and inquiries are ongoing.

And just after 4 am this morning, police received reports of a male pedestrian jumping in front of moving traffic on the A66. Officers attended and arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He remains in custody awaiting questioning.

Inspector Jamie Bell from Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit said: “It has been a busy 24 hours and I’d remind everyone that drink, drugs and roads simply do not mix.

“We will continue to work tirelessly, targeting those who somehow still believe it is acceptable to get behind the wheel or be around traffic if they are over the limit. We will not tolerate it. You will be caught, and you will be dealt with.”

