Man arrested after police carry out drug warrant in Hartlepool’s Everett street

Officers executed a drug warrant in Hartlepool on Friday, Spetmebr 17./Photo: Cleveland Police

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Friday, September 17, after Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a drug warrant in the town’s Everett Street.

Police have said he was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and was interviewed and released under investigation while inquiries continue.

It follows a witness plea after a burglary in the same street between 10pm on Monday, September 13, and 9am on Tuesday, September 14, when a number of power tools and a large quantity of Balento Olympic wooden flooring were stolen.

Anyone with information which could help either of the inquiries is urged to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number, quoting Ref 157290.

If you don’t want to speak to police, information can be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.

