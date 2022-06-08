Crews were called to Kingsley Avenue at around 7.45pm on Monday, June 6, following reports of a property fire.

Firefighters spent nearly an hour tackling the blaze and investigation into its cause is under way.

Cleveland Police have said that a man in his 60s has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called to a house fire on 06/06/2022 at 19.44 on Kingsley Avenue in Hartlepool.

"Two fire engines in attendance from Hartlepool. 100% smoke damage, 5% fire damage to living room. Two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, thermal image camera and positive pressure ventilation in use.