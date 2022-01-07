Man released from custody following death of Hartlepool quad bike rider

“Dearly loved” Shaun Marcus Lee Balmer, 23, died on Tuesday of this week after his dark-coloured quad bike was involved in what officers have referred to as a collision in Raby Road, Hartlepool, at about 3.10pm.

A 43-year-old man, said by police to be a driver of an Audi, was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of undisclosed driving offences.

Cleveland Police have now confirmed that he has been released under investigation while the force’s inquiries continue.

Flowers near to the scene of Shaun Balmer's death earlier this week in Raby Road.

Mr Balmer, who lived in town, was travelling towards Chatham Road when the incident took place near the junction with Grainger Street.

Raby Road was closed for several hours between its junctions with Hart Lane and Chatham Road after emergency services rushed to the scene.

Flowers have been left near to the spot with accompanying cards describing Mr Balmer as a “a good lad” who “always thought of others”.

Mr Balmer’s family also said in a statement released through the police: “Shaun was a dearly loved father, son, brother and boyfriend.

Shaun Balmer died after a collision while riding a quad bike.

“We are in shock at his loss and our lives will never be the same without him.”

They have appealed for privacy while continuing to grieve.

Tributes and sympathy have have also poured in on social media.

Barbara Bates wrote to the Hartlepool Mail via Facebook to say: “RIP Shaun. You are truly missed. Can’t believe you have had to leave us all so soon.

"Life’s not going to be same without you in it.”

Bailey Powell added: “Rest easy. You were a good lad.”

Chris Brown said: “Thinking of his family at this tough time.”

An inquest into Mr Balmer’s death is expected to open shortly at Teesside Coroners’ Court.

Cleveland Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone with information to contact them.

The force said in a statement earlier this week: “Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage which may assist to contact Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on 101, reference 002052.”

