Mohammed Hussain remanded in custody at Teesside Magistrates' Court after he is accused of assaulting five police officers in Hartlepool's Elwick Road
Mohammed Hussain, 34, is also charged with arson with intent to endanger life following the incident at a house in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, on March 19.
The surrounding area was sealed off from around 10.30am until the following morning with firefighters and paramedics on stand by to support the police operation.
Hussain, of no fixed address, faced justices at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, for the first time in connection with the charges.
Deputy District Judge Natalie Wortley remanded him in custody until he makes his first appearance at nearby Teesside Crown Court on Thursday, April 18.
Cleveland Police confirmed after Hussain’s arrested that he is also on technical bail while officers investigate other suspected offences.
These allegations include threats to kill, stalking, criminal damage and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.