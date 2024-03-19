Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the police, fire and ambulance services are still at the scene, near Caroline Street, where a police cordon remains in place at 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attention of the emergency services appears to be focused on one property within the sealed off area.

Emergency services remain at the scene of an incident on Elwick Road, near Caroline Street. Locals are advised to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “One fire engine from Hartlepool is on protective standby whilst police deal with the ongoing incident.

"Please avoid the area.”

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers are currently dealing with an ongoing incident on Elwick Road, in Hartlepool.

“Please avoid the area whilst the incident is dealt with.”