Major Hartlepool road remains closed as 999 incident continues
Emergency services arrived at the scene of an incident at the junction of Elwick Road, in Hartlepool, on Tuesday, March 19, at around 10.30am.
Members of the police, fire and ambulance services are still at the scene, near Caroline Street, where a police cordon remains in place at 5pm.
The attention of the emergency services appears to be focused on one property within the sealed off area.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “One fire engine from Hartlepool is on protective standby whilst police deal with the ongoing incident.
"Please avoid the area.”
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers are currently dealing with an ongoing incident on Elwick Road, in Hartlepool.
“Please avoid the area whilst the incident is dealt with.”
The Hartlepool Mail will bring further updates as more information is released.