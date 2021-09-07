Money and cigarettes stolen in burglary at Hartlepool newsagent

Cigarettes and cash were stolen when burglars broke into a Hartlepool newsagent.

By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 5:05 pm

Kullar Newsagents at Brus Corner was entered overnight on Saturday, September 4.

The male suspect is described as wearing a deerstalker style hat with a dark top, light tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Andrew Morland from Hartlepool CID by calling 101 and quoting reference 149890.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Brus Corner. Picture: Google Images

Altenratively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.