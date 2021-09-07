Money and cigarettes stolen in burglary at Hartlepool newsagent
Cigarettes and cash were stolen when burglars broke into a Hartlepool newsagent.
Kullar Newsagents at Brus Corner was entered overnight on Saturday, September 4.
The male suspect is described as wearing a deerstalker style hat with a dark top, light tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Andrew Morland from Hartlepool CID by calling 101 and quoting reference 149890.
Altenratively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.