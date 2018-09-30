Murder victim named as three men remain in custody over flats death

Police have named a man whose death has sparked a murder inquiry.

Cleveland Police have confirmed 39-year-old Peter Ronald Gilling died following an incident at Melsonby Court in Billingham during the early hours of yesterday.

This afternoon, the force released a statement which said: "Police can now name the man who sadly died following an incident in the Melsonby Court area of Billingham in the early hours of yesterday as 39-year-old Peter Ronald Gilling.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time

"Three men remain in police custody being questioned and three other men and two women have been released under investigation whilst inquiries continue."

Earlier today, police confirmed they had arrested two men yesterday afternoon in connection with Mr Gilling's death, followed by another man over night.

Three men and two women were arrested soon after his death.

Police had been called to the flats, off Low Grange Road, at around 12.30am following reports of an injured man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Matthew Waterfield via the 101 number, quoting event 179488.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers via its website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling on 0800 555 111.