New Cleveland Police appeal as man arrested over Hartlepool car arsons is bailed

A man arrested on suspicion of arson following a spate of car blazes has been bailed while police inquiries continue.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 20th Aug 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read

He was initially detained on Friday, August 18, after eight vehicles were targeted in seven Hartlepool streets in the early hours of the same morning.

Police have now renewed their appeal for anyone with information to contact them.

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Sunday morning: “Officers continue to appeal for footage and information following a spate of arson incidents which occurred in the early hours of Friday 18th August in Hartlepool.

The remains of a car that was set on fire in Shrewsbury Street. Picture by FRANK REIDThe remains of a car that was set on fire in Shrewsbury Street. Picture by FRANK REID
“Police received a report of vehicle fires on Caledonian Road, Baden Street, Shrewsbury Street, Lansdowne Road, Osborne Road, Stockton Road and Brinkburn Road at around 1.30am on Friday 18th August.

“A total of eight vehicles were damaged and a small number of residents were evacuated from their homes for a short period of time.

“The 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of arson has been bailed with conditions whilst enquiries continue.

“Officers are continuing to investigate and would again appeal to anyone with information or anyone with any relevant CCTV or dash cam footage to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 164288.

“Footage can be uploaded here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/man-arrested-following-spate-of-arson-incidents.”