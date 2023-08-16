Kieran Potts, 24, is standing trial at Teesside Crown Court accused of the murder of 55-year-old Norman Ryan after an attack at his flat in Troutpool Close, Hartlepool, on August 31 last year.

Mr Ryan was found unconscious and bleeding by his friend and neighbour Carl Potts – the defendant’s father – and died nine days later in hospital from brain injuries, the jury was told.

The trial has heard that Kieran Potts had spent much of the day with Mr Ryan drinking.

Norman Ryan, inset, died in hospital after he was found injured at his home in Troutpool Close, Hartlepool, last August.

A timeline of the day piecing together the movements of Mr Ryan, Potts and others was presented to the jury on the second day of the trial from phone records and CCTV footage.

It suggested that at around the same time that Mr Potts discovered Mr Ryan seriously injured at about 6.30pm and called the emergency services, Potts was buying a case of lager.

CCTV was played to the jury showing Potts and another male entering and leaving the Lifestyle Express, in Powlett Road.

The scene of the alleged incident in Troutpool Close, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Camera footage from earlier in the afternoon was said to show Potts return to Troutpool Close with Mr Ryan in a taxi after going to see a family member in West View.

CCTV of Potts appearing agitated in Troutpool Close was also played to the jury and gesticulating towards his father Carl and his father’s partner after they left Mr Ryan’s flat.

It is said to have followed a physical dispute inside between Kieran and Carl Potts after an argument.

Kieran Potts is alleged to have attacked Mr Ryan after the incident when the two were left alone.

Norman Ryan.

Opening the case to the jury on the first day of the trial, lead prosecutor Sharon Beattie said: “The prosecution’s case is that it was Kieran Potts who, being angry and volatile, attacked Norman Ryan and as a result of that attack Norman Ryan died.”

The exact motive for the alleged attack is not known.

The prosecution suggested Potts may have still been angry after the earlier fight with his dad or that Mr Ryan may have refused to give Potts money for more alcohol, said Ms Beattie.