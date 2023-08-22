Kieran Potts, 24, told a trial at Teesside Crown Court that Norman Ryan punched him twice after remonstrating with him about a fight between Potts and his father in his home on August 31 last year.

Potts said he punched Mr Ryan once in the face, giving him a bloody nose and causing him to bang his head on a door frame.

Mr Ryan, 55, died in James Cook hospital nine days later on September 9 after suffering brain injuries and subsequent strokes, the trial has heard.

Norman Ryan (inset) died after an incident at his home in Troutpool Close, Hartlepool.

Giving evidence, Potts, a labourer, denied intending to kill Mr Ryan, who he had known for several years, or to cause him serious injury.

He told the jury that he went round to Mr Ryan’s house in Troutpool Close, Hartlepool at about 11.30am on August 31 for a drink.

He said his father, Carl Potts, who he did not get along with at the time, joined them later in the afternoon.

But he said a fight broke out with his dad during an argument about Carl Potts’s mother.

“He started kicking off at me for no reason,” said Kieran Potts.

"He grabbed me on the couch by the throat and started punching me.”

Carl Potts left with his girlfriend and her young daughter and a short time later were followed out into the street by Potts.

After returning to Mr Ryan’s address, Potts said Mr Ryan called him a name adding: “He said he was sick of me fighting in the house.”

Potts said he told Mr Ryan it wasn’t his fault but Mr Ryan said he would have to leave.

He said Mr Ryan “came towards me” and punched him in the jaw.

"I told him to stop but he did it again,” said Potts.

He added: “I was trying to leave then he went to fling another punch but I moved out the way this time and I punched him back.”

Potts said Mr Ryan fell back and hit his head on the kitchen door frame before falling to the floor, landing upright against the hall wall.

Asked why he punched Mr Ryan, Potts said: “I just thought he was going to keep punching me. I punched him back in self defence.”

John Elvidge, defending, asked: “Did you intend to kill him?”

Potts replied: “No, there was no intention to kill him."

”Did you intend to cause him really serious injury?” asked Mr Elvidge.

Potts said he did not. He said he tried to help Mr Norman but he swore at him so he left.

He said Mr Ryan was conscious when he left and thought he would be alright. He said he did not kick or stamp on Mr Ryan.

Under cross examination, Potts admitted he was “furious” following the fight with his father.

Asked about CCTV showing him shouting in the street towards his father, Potts said he wanted him to explain his actions.

He denied saying “I’ve knocked Norman out,” as claimed by a neighbour.

But he accepted the neighbour would not have known he had been at Mr Ryan’s flat.