Police appeal following spate of Hartlepool complaints about nuisance off-road bikers

Five of the reports are centred on the King Oswy Drive area of Hartlepool.

The plea for information follows the seizure of two off-road bikes in an earlier incident in the Central Estate area of town towards the end of last month.

Following the latest complaints, Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said in a statement: “Officers have received a number of reports regarding nuisance off-road bikes in Hartlepool recently.

"Five of these reports are in relation to the area of King Oswy Drive.

“Inquiries are ongoing and neighbourhood officers are urging residents to report these issues.

"If you have any information about the use of these vehicles or where they are located, please call Cleveland Police on 101.

“Alternatively, Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

