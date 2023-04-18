Police called to Hartlepool car valeting centre after men seen “removing material” from building

Officers were called to Hartlepool Car Valeting Centre, in Stockton Road, on Sunday, April 16, after reports that metal was being removed from its roof.

Two men who were arrested in connection with the incident have been released without further action.

Cleveland Police said: “Police were called to a disused car wash on the A689 in Hartlepool on April 16th following reports that males were seen removing material from the building.

The site was hit by an arson last November.

“Two men were initially arrested in connection with the incident but they have since been released with no further action.”

The disused building was hit by arsonists last November with firefighters spending around four hours battling the flames.

