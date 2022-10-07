Cleveland Police revealed last month how the OAP used his walking stick to defend himself after a scuffle involving two people.

The force have now said in a statement: “Cleveland Police is appealing to trace this 57-year-old woman as she may have information following a report of a theft inside a Hartlepool bank this summer.

“An elderly gentleman reported that he was using an ATM inside Lloyds Bank, on York Road, at about midday on Monday, 22nd August, when a man distracted him and a woman then snatched the cash he had just withdrawn from the machine.

Police want to speak to Oresta Ciobotaru in connection with a cash snatch from a pensioner inside a Hartlepool bank.

“We are appealing for Oresta Ciobotaru to come forward or for anyone who knows her whereabouts to contact Cleveland Police.

“Oresta is a Romanian national, with links to several areas of the UK.

“These include Chatham, in Kent, Newham, in London, Newcastle and Burton on Trent, in Staffordshire.

“Please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 149018.