Seven arrests after weapons and drugs are seized during latest Hartlepool Police raid

Five men and one women have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs following the latest in a series of police raids.

Officers executed warrants at Lowthian Road and Elliott Street, in Hartlepool, at around 8am on Friday, November 17.

Drugs valued at £3,500 and £3,000 in cash were recovered from the two properties along with weapons.

Three men aged 31, 29 and 22 were arrested in Elliott Street on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Police carried out a series of drugs raids in two Hartlepool streets on Friday.

A fourth man who was wanted on warrant was arrested inside the property.

Class A drugs worth around £3,000 were found inside by police dog Benji, a brown Cocker Spaniel, along with £2,500 in cash, “Rambo”-style knife and pepper spray.

A 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in Lowthian Road alongside a 41-year-old woman.

Drugs worth £500 and £500 in cash were recovered from inside this property.

Everyone arrested was taken to police custody for questioning.

Detective Sergeant Jonnie Christie, from Hartlepool CID, said: "We've listened to members of the community who have provided us with information on drugs activity and I want to thank them for doing this.

"When we received this information, we have acted swiftly and executed these warrants today which have resulted in seven arrests in total and a large quantity of drugs have been taken from our streets along with weapons.

"We will continue with our efforts to make Hartlepool a safer place. But we can't do this without your cooperation. Please continue to provide information. We will always act upon the information you provide.”

Earlier this week seven people were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and possession of criminal property following separate raids in the town’s Baden Street.