Silent Crime: Are unreported and unsolved offences a big issue near you in Hartlepool?

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 24th Sep 2024, 16:10 BST
The Hartlepool Mail has launched a survey to help us measure how much crime is either unreported or unsolved across the town.

Perhaps you are a business owner who has given up reporting shoplifting offences because you are so disappointed by the police response?

Maybe your neighbourhood is plagued by anti-social behaviour which shows no signs of disappearing?

The Mail, as part of a national Silent Crime campaign by parent company National World, wants to highlight such problems locally and eventually present a dossier of data and stories to the Prime Minister to persuade the new Government to take positive action on your behalf.

We want you to tell us incidents that have happened to you, your family or your friends in your neighbourhood as part of our Silent Crime campaign.We want you to tell us incidents that have happened to you, your family or your friends in your neighbourhood as part of our Silent Crime campaign.
Mail editor Gavin Ledwith said: “Silent Crime is all about giving our print readers and online audience a voice where it matters.

"But, to represent them accurately through our new campaign, it is vital that the people of Hartlepool tell us how crime is affecting their lives here.

"What is happening here in Hartlepool may well be different to what is happening elsewhere in the country.

“We know too that many people also have positive experiences of dealing with the police in our area.

"We would like to hear and share their stories too to encourage others to report incidents which they fear officers do not have time to investigate.”

Silent Crime is not directed against the police.

Time and again the Hartlepool Mail is happy to highlight their successes in bringing criminals to justice.

You can take part in our Silent Crime survey by clicking here.