Silent Crime: Are unreported and unsolved offences a big issue near you in Hartlepool?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Hartlepool Mail has launched a survey to help us measure how much crime is either unreported or unsolved across the town.

Perhaps you are a business owner who has given up reporting shoplifting offences because you are so disappointed by the police response?

Maybe your neighbourhood is plagued by anti-social behaviour which shows no signs of disappearing?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mail, as part of a national Silent Crime campaign by parent company National World, wants to highlight such problems locally and eventually present a dossier of data and stories to the Prime Minister to persuade the new Government to take positive action on your behalf.

We want you to tell us incidents that have happened to you, your family or your friends in your neighbourhood as part of our Silent Crime campaign.

Mail editor Gavin Ledwith said: “Silent Crime is all about giving our print readers and online audience a voice where it matters.

"But, to represent them accurately through our new campaign, it is vital that the people of Hartlepool tell us how crime is affecting their lives here.

"What is happening here in Hartlepool may well be different to what is happening elsewhere in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More news: Where most crime is reported to be taking place in Hartlepool

“We know too that many people also have positive experiences of dealing with the police in our area.

"We would like to hear and share their stories too to encourage others to report incidents which they fear officers do not have time to investigate.”

Silent Crime is not directed against the police.

Time and again the Hartlepool Mail is happy to highlight their successes in bringing criminals to justice.

You can take part in our Silent Crime survey by clicking here.