Teenage boy arrested on suspicion of arson after blaze at Hartlepool's derelict Odeon cinema

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a devastating blaze at a former cinema.

Eight fire crews from as far away as Saltburn battled through the night to contain the blaze at the derelict Odeon premises, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, after flames erupted on Saturday, October 5, at just before 11am.

The Grade-II listed building is now surrounded by protective fencing with the surrounding stretch of Raby Road expected to be closed for “several weeks” while investigations and safety work continue.

In the meantime, Cleveland Police have now confirmed that a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with their inquiries.

A statement from the force on Thursday read: “Although at this time deliberate ignition has not been confirmed, police inquiries led to the arrest of the boy on suspicion of arson on Wednesday 9th October.

"He has since been bailed.

“The building remains cordoned off due to significant fire damage and road closures remain in place.”

While the cinema closed in 1981, the building is still locally known as the Odeon and was briefly a nightclub at the turn of the century.

The newly-formed Hartlepool Development Corporation last year unveiled plans to transform the privately-owned premises into a “community park”.

Cleveland Police added: “Officers from Hartlepool CID are appealing to anyone with information or any footage to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 191629.

“Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.