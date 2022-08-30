Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dylan Seago, 27, entered not guilty pleas to eight charges when he appeared before Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday, August 30.

He denies one allegation of rape, five allegations of sexual assault on a child, one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and one count of assault by penetration.

The charges all relate to the same alleged victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

A trial was fixed for October next year at Teesside Crown Court.

Judge Edward Legard told Seago, of Alma Street, Hartlepool, to provide a statement setting out a defence.

Judge Legard said: “Your trial is going to take place on October 2 next year.

"You will have the right to give evidence at your trial.”