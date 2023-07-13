Marie Metcalfe, 40, is in custody awaiting trial over the murder of Laura Metcalfe, 44, following an incident in the town’s Brougham Terrace on Good Friday.

She was also due to stand trial at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 7, after being charged with the theft of a mobile phone from someone, threatening to damage or destroy property, assault by beating and criminal damage of a £163 light.

But the charges have been dismissed after the prosecution offered no evidence for each of the charges.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID.

Metcalfe, of Brougham Terrace, is due to go on trial on the murder charge on Monday, September 18, at Teesside Crown Court.