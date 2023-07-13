Theft and criminal damage charges against Hartlepool woman facing murder trial are dropped
Marie Metcalfe, 40, is in custody awaiting trial over the murder of Laura Metcalfe, 44, following an incident in the town’s Brougham Terrace on Good Friday.
She was also due to stand trial at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 7, after being charged with the theft of a mobile phone from someone, threatening to damage or destroy property, assault by beating and criminal damage of a £163 light.
But the charges have been dismissed after the prosecution offered no evidence for each of the charges.
Metcalfe, of Brougham Terrace, is due to go on trial on the murder charge on Monday, September 18, at Teesside Crown Court.
Kelly Nicholson, 44, of Shinwell Terrace, Wheatley Hill, is charged with assisting an offender.