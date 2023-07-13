News you can trust since 1877
Theft and criminal damage charges against Hartlepool woman facing murder trial are dropped

A Hartlepool woman charged with murder has had a number of other unrelated charges against her dropped.
By Mark Payne
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 16:11 BST

Marie Metcalfe, 40, is in custody awaiting trial over the murder of Laura Metcalfe, 44, following an incident in the town’s Brougham Terrace on Good Friday.

She was also due to stand trial at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 7, after being charged with the theft of a mobile phone from someone, threatening to damage or destroy property, assault by beating and criminal damage of a £163 light.

But the charges have been dismissed after the prosecution offered no evidence for each of the charges.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID.The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID.
Metcalfe, of Brougham Terrace, is due to go on trial on the murder charge on Monday, September 18, at Teesside Crown Court.

She pleaded not guilty to the offence at a hearing in May.

Kelly Nicholson, 44, of Shinwell Terrace, Wheatley Hill, is charged with assisting an offender.