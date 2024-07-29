Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool CID are investigating a series of commercial burglaries which took place in town over the weekend.

Hamilton’s Hair and Beauty, in Murray Street, The Copper Kettle and Deli, and Bobby Davison Wool and Needlework Shop, both on Park Road, were all burgled in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, July 28.

Hamilton’s Hair and Beauty was broken into between 1am and 4am by two men who stole a number of electrical items.

They also caused thousands of pounds of damage.

The Copper Kettle was among business broken into in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Food and drinks were stolen from The Copper Kettle and Deli. Cleveland police have not said if anything was stolen from Bobby Davison Wool and Needlework Shop.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Enquiries into all reports are ongoing and we would appeal for anyone with information, doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage which could help to get in touch.

“Please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting the relevant crime reference number/s.

“If you don’t want to speak to police you can pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning them on 0800 555 111.”