Ahmed Alid, 44, is accused of murdering Terrence Carney in the town’s Tees Street after Mr Carney had just used a cash machine in the town centre early on the Sunday morning of October 15.

Alid is also accused of attempting to kill his housemate, Javed Nouri, after allegedly fighting with him at a property in Wharton Terrace on the same date.

He appeared at Teesside Crown Court via videolink from prison to formally deny the charges as well as two counts of assaulting emergency workers on October 16.

Flowers placed the the junction of Raby Road and Tees Street, in Hartlepool, following the suspected murder of Terrence Carney.

Moroccan national Alid, previously of Wharton Terrace, was aided by an Arabic interpreter for the brief hearing.