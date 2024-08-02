Two men have pleaded guilty to being involved in large scale disorder in Hartlepool this week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police came under attack from missiles, including bricks and eggs, during the disorder that happened following a large protest “involving more than 200” people on Wednesday, July 31.

On Friday, August 2, seven people appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court after earlier being charged and remanded in custody by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Sheers, 29, and Steven Mailen, 54, both pleaded guilty to a single charge of violent disorder in Murray Street.

Police move on people during disorder in Murray Street, Hartlepool on Wednesday night.

Paul Doney, prosecuting, said Mailen who was "constantly in the face of officers" and shouting, was struck on the leg by a police baton, and his partner Sheers was bitten on the hip by a police dog.

Mailen, of Elliott Street, Hartlepool, and Sheers, of Powlett Road, have been bailed until their next appearance at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, September 2.

Sheers, a former McDonald’s worker, was very emotional, saying “thank you judge, thank you” when told he was bailed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five other defendants were remanded in custody by District Judge Helen Cousins to appear before the crown court on the same day.

Teesside Magistrates Court.

Peter Clark, 47, of no fixed address, is charged with violent disorder and indecent exposure after allegedly showing his buttocks and genitals to police.

James Elliott, 41 of Raby Road, Hartlepool, is also charged with violent disorder.

He was said to be on his way to the shops when he heard the commotion in Murray Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Allen, 42, of Ormesby Road, in Hartlepool, is charged with violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.

No pleas were entered to any of the charges.

John Barton, 33, of Duke Street, in Hartlepool, pleaded not guilty to causing violent disorder.

He is accused of throwing bricks at the police and was arrested after he was bitten by a police dog.

Dylan Wiley, 28, also pleaded not guilty to a charge of violent disorder, said to include throwing missiles, shouting at police threatening to hit officers with a “large plank of wood”.

Wiley, of St Catherine’s Court, in Hartlepool, has also been remanded in custody until September 2.