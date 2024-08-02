Two admit violent disorder after Hartlepool riot as seven appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court
Police came under attack from missiles, including bricks and eggs, during the disorder that happened following a large protest “involving more than 200” people on Wednesday, July 31.
On Friday, August 2, seven people appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court after earlier being charged and remanded in custody by police.
Ryan Sheers, 29, and Steven Mailen, 54, both pleaded guilty to a single charge of violent disorder in Murray Street.
Paul Doney, prosecuting, said Mailen who was "constantly in the face of officers" and shouting, was struck on the leg by a police baton, and his partner Sheers was bitten on the hip by a police dog.
Mailen, of Elliott Street, Hartlepool, and Sheers, of Powlett Road, have been bailed until their next appearance at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, September 2.
Sheers, a former McDonald’s worker, was very emotional, saying “thank you judge, thank you” when told he was bailed.
Five other defendants were remanded in custody by District Judge Helen Cousins to appear before the crown court on the same day.
Peter Clark, 47, of no fixed address, is charged with violent disorder and indecent exposure after allegedly showing his buttocks and genitals to police.
James Elliott, 41 of Raby Road, Hartlepool, is also charged with violent disorder.
He was said to be on his way to the shops when he heard the commotion in Murray Street.
Anthony Allen, 42, of Ormesby Road, in Hartlepool, is charged with violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.
No pleas were entered to any of the charges.
John Barton, 33, of Duke Street, in Hartlepool, pleaded not guilty to causing violent disorder.
He is accused of throwing bricks at the police and was arrested after he was bitten by a police dog.
Dylan Wiley, 28, also pleaded not guilty to a charge of violent disorder, said to include throwing missiles, shouting at police threatening to hit officers with a “large plank of wood”.
Wiley, of St Catherine’s Court, in Hartlepool, has also been remanded in custody until September 2.